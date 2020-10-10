‘Yellow Rose’ screens in US theaters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

“Yellow Rose” opened in select cinemas in the United States last Oct. 9.

The film, written and directed by Filipino-American Diane Paragas, tells the story of a Filipina fighting for her dreams as a country music performer while facing the threat of deportation.

The movie stars Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lea Salonga, country music star Dale Watson, Liam Booth, and Princess Punzalan.

Last year, the film won the Special Jury Award-Best Narrative Feature at the Asian American International Film Festival in New York City and the Grand Jury Prize-Best Narrative Feature and Best Breakout Performance for Noblezada at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

comments