8 foreigners, 28 others held for drinking in bars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Police here have issued a stern warning against establishments serving alcoholic drinks to their customers following the arrest of 36 individuals, including eight foreigners, in a resto bar and in an outdoor bar in Barangay Kasambagan and Barangay Busay on Friday night.

Police Col. Josefino Ligan, chief of police here, said closure order may be enforced and charges will be filed against owners of erring establishments.

Ligan led an inspection of the two establishments were they caught the customers drinking liquor.

Some of the customers in the resto bar were also caught violating health protocols such as non-observing physical distancing and non-wearing of facemasks.

Among the 27 individuals apprehended in the resto bar were two Japanese, two Nigerians, two British, an American, and an Australian.

The two owners of the resto bar were also brought to the police station.

From Kasambagan, police then raided an outdoor bar in Busay where nine persons were caught drinking alcoholic drinks.

Ligan said charges for violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code will be filed against the apprehended persons. (Calvin Cordova)

comments