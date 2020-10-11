Iloilo City bans karaoke on weekdays

BY TARAYAP

ILOILO CITY – After virtual classes kicked off under the new normal, Mayor Jerry Treñas of this city has banned karaoke on weekdays.

“There is a need to find means and ways in order for students to study well and should not be distracted,” said Treñas in Executive Order No. 164.

The executive order stems from concerns of students, teachers, and parents of the impact of noise pollution to the learning environment from Mondays to Fridays.

“Unwanted noise can have a negative effect on students both physically and psychologically (while causing) frustration and nuisance,” Treñas noted.

The city’s newest policy was derived from Regulation Ordinance No. 2015-162 which adopted the Ambient Noise Quality Standards to regulate noise pollution in the city.

