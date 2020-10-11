Santos has extra zest to play in a city closest to his heart

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

CLARK FREEPORT ‒ San Miguel forward Arwind Santos feels right at home as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) bubble was set in the basketball hotbed of Pampanga.

The former Most Valuable Player said he has extra eagerness to play once the Beermen hit the court at the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Sports and Cultural Center, some 45 minutes away from his hometown of Lubao, where the PBA games would be played for two months.

“Oo naman (may added motivation) kasi dito ako sumibol. Nandito rin ang tatay-tayan ko na si Governor Delta Pineda na alam kong proud na proud sya,” said Santos.

“Syempre (dahil din) sa mga Kabalen ko. Dito ako nag-pedicab so nakakatuwa na lahat ng mga pedicab drivers sa Pampanga manonood sila. Masaya ako kasi dito ako sumikat at nakilala,” he added.

However, with stern health protocols being implemented to prevent the coronavirus disease from infecting the bubble, Santos and his fellow prides of Kapampangan hoops are not allowed to mingle with their fans.

“Nakakalungkot lang na teritoryo nga namin ‘to pero ‘di naman namin makakasalamuha ‘yung mga fans at mag-picture with them. Pero ‘yun na lang, masaya naman sila sa fact na dito ginawa (ang PBA).”

Rest assured, the 6-foot-4 forward said they will go all-out to give the fans something to cheer on during these difficult times.

“Sana po maintindihan nyo. Para sa inyo po ito, ang PBA.”

Santos and the Beermen will start gunning for a historic sixth Philippine Cup title without six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Tuesday.

