Phoenix battles Meralco; Abueva status remains unclear

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Monday

(Angeles University Foundation)

4 p.m. – Phoenix vs Meralco

6:45 p.m. – Blackwater vs NorthPort

The status of Calvin Abueva remains a question mark as Phoenix Super LPG takes on Meralco Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

No official word as of presstime if Abueva will finally be reinstated by the league in time for the 4 p.m. match after spending the last two weeks trying to process his professional license.

Abueva needs just one more seminar before the Games and Amusements Board can re-issue his license.

He had already attended two virtual seminars and underwent a drug test as a mandatory medical requirement of the government body for professional sports.

The PBA has allowed Phoenix to include Abueva in its 15-man lineup for the restart, provided he completes all necessary requirements.

Topex Robinson will make his debut as Fuel Masters mentor as he attempts to produce a winning start, regardless if Abueva suits up or not.

Looking to spoil things is Meralco, seeking to finally have a good showing after going 11-33 in the last four editions of the All-Filipino tournament.

But the Bolts are hoping that things can change, especially with Raymond Almazan playing with the team for the first time in a non-import conference.

Almazan is also expected to see action after a knee injury forced him to miss the remainder of Meralco’s loss to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in last season’s PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

NorthPort squares off with Blackwater at 6:45 p.m. in the final game of the second day of hostilities inside the PBA bubble.

The Batang Pier play with just 13 players on their official roster led by Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference Christian Standhardinger and last year’s Mythical Five member Sean Anthony.

Nash Racela finally makes his debut as Blackwater coach and will lean on his former Far Eastern University player Mac Belo.

comments