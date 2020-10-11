Python found in parcel bound for New York

BY HANAH TABIOS

Officers of Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) intercepted recently a New York-bound parcel containing a live reticulated python in the warehouse of a German courier firm.

According to BoC, the package was misdeclared as “wood curtains, lanterns, and rattan basket” shipped by a certain “Janrei Fernandez” from Sampaloc, Manila supposedly bound for New York, USA. But during the physical examination conducted by the customs examiner, the snake was found inside a rattan basket.

The seized python was immediately turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for proper handling and care.

The BoC reminded the public that the importation, exportation, and trade of wildlife animals without necessary permit are crimes penalized under Republic Act 9147 (Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act) in relation to Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

Violators may face imprisonment of one year and one day to two years and a fine of P2,000 to P200,000.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service commended the BoC for the interception of the snake and expressed appreciation for its efforts to counter attempts of wildlife smuggling.

“In the US, the python is listed as Injurious on the Lacey Act and importation is strictly regulated. Another current issue is the potential risk of spreading zoonotic diseases which we are all suffering due to Covid-19,” Alfred Colby, senior special agent and regional attaché for Southeast Asia, said in a letter to the BoC. (Hanah Tabios)

