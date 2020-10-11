This Davao cager is no ordinary athlete, he’s also a good barber

By CARLO ANOLIN

Looks like Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson is going to be the league’s official barber inside the PBA bubble.

In Thompson’s latest gimmick, the Ginebra forward showcased his barber skills by taking in teammate Aljon Mariano as his first customer while holed up in Clark, Pampanga.

It was a mini-reunion in their room at Quest Hotel in Mimosa with teammates Stanley Pringle and Mark Caguioa and former Ginebra players Kevin Ferrer and Paolo Taha joining the small group Friday night.

The crew traded laughs and jokes, with Thompson warning them: Wala nang atrasan ‘to!

While customers are lined up, Mariano jested, “Uy, bawas buhok dito ah! Hindi dagdag!” referring to his senior Caguioa as the players burst into laughter.

‘Di namin kaya ‘yan!” added Thompson.

Ferrer and Ginebra great Jayjay Helterbrand also commented on Mariano’s Instagram post.

“UST lang boi ah!!!” said Ferrer, referring to the Tigers’ buzz cut era under coach Pido Jarencio in the UAAP.

Mariano seems to be a satisfied customer and replied to Helterbrand that Thompson is indeed a good barber.

In October 2016, then 23-year-old Thompson opened Thompson’s Sports Hair Shop in his native Digos City, Davao del Sur.

Still a rising Ginebra star at that time, he made sure to invest his hard-earned money from playing basketball into business. Three years later, Thompson announced that his barbershop is open for franchise, and eventually prospered in different locations around Metro Manila and provinces.

For players in need of a haircut, Thompson is just one knock away.

