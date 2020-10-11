Valdez, Lim join fellow ARMY in BTS online concert

By CARLO ANOLIN

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez and karateka Jamie Lim were among the athletes who joined their fellow ARMY in watching the online concert of K-pop boyband BTS.

The two athletes took to Instagram their excitement and support, showing Boomerang and video clips of the seven-member group’s performance.

Valdez and Lim both displayed a glimpse of the band’s vocalist V, whose real name’s Kim Taehyung.

Titled “Map of The Soul ON:E,” the two-day virtual event gathered legions of fans — collectively known as ARMY — around the world in front of their telvision, computer and phone screens Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which was live-streamed globally, marked the band’s first concert in four months since the “Bang Bang Con The Live” in June.

Beaming with LED screens for virtual audience and colorful backdrops, this is also BTS’ second online concert that required a ticket purchase.

The South Korean act initially planned to hold an in-person show with limited audience but decided to scrap it later due to the government’s social distancing and health protocols. Prior to that, BTS also cancelled its world tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS, which debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, consists of members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

