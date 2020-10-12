Baron Geisler to undergo training as military reservist

BY NEIL RAMOS

Baron Geisler is signing up to become a military reservist under the Philippine Navy.

On Instagram, the controversial actor, who had been involved in numerous altercations with fellow celebrities in the past, announced that he’ll be joining the reserved force by posting a series of photos of him at the 511th Naval Squadron Reserve based in Cebu City.

He said, “My day was such a blessing. Thank you, Abba Father for leading and guiding me to the right path.

“My life is purposed to serve You and the people I meet on this journey. Thank you for protecting me and my family. I love You.”

In the comments section, Geisler confirmed his training plans when someone asked, “Magte-train ka ba sa navy?”

“Opo, tita,” he answered.

Of course, Geisler isn’t the first celebrity to train as military reservist.

Some of those who have done the same ahead of him are Dingdong Dantes, Gerald Anderson, Winwyn Marquez, Rocco Nacino, and Matteo Guidecelli.

