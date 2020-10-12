Cop in Parohinog sexual assault case has pending torture raps – PNP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY AARON RECUENCO

More than five years before the alleged sexual assault against drug suspect former Ozamiz City Mayor Nova Parojinog, the police officer involved, Lt. Col. Jigger Noceda, was sacked as chief of police of Carmona, Cavite for torturing a theft suspect.

Then Chief Insp. Jigger Noceda was relieved after the torture was caught on video and went viral in 2015. Five years later, Noceda is being accused of using his position as head of the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City to force Parojinog to make love with him.

The background of Noceda prompted Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan to remind officers to constantly check on the Summary of Information of policemen before they are given assignments or even promoted.

“We have PAIS. All the personal files should have been immediately seen there by each unit. They should be able to do it for them to know where to place our people. Like what we have been saying, we should put the right people to the right position” said Cascolan in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

PAIS, or online Personnel Accounting and Information System, includes the summary of information of every PNP personnel.

The torture of the theft suspect occurred in January 2015 and Noceda was sacked from his post in the middle of 2015 after the video showed him hitting the suspect with a piece of wood which he claimed was a form of discipline.

Cascolan said that the administrative case regarding the incident of torture involving Noceda is still pending.

“We will see to it that our people follow the rule of law and not violate human rights,” he added.

Noceda has been slapped with criminal charges for at least two attempts of sexually harassing Parojinog inside his office at the PNP Custodial Center.

As head of the PNP Custodial Center, Noceda supervised the operation of the maximum detention facility for all high-profile detainees.

comments