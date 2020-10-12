Jailed Korean mauls cop, escapes

BY AARON RECUENCO

Police are now hunting down a Korean who allegedly mauled the duty policeman on his way to escape from a detention facility of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Taguig City.

Yeong Jun Lim allegedly asked to unlock the jail as he would go to the bathroom and when it was unlocked, he immediately choked the duty cop and started mauling him. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on October 10.

His companion, Hyeok Soo Kwon, also went out of the jail and joined Yeong in beating up the policeman.

“They took the service firearm of the policeman and made their way out by jumping out of the window at the second floor of the CIDG Southern District Field Unit at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City,” the report read.

Both Yeong and Hyeok were arrested on June 22 for allegedly engaging in cybersex operations. They are also fugitives from South Korea for telephone fraud. They are facing 10 years in jail.

Hyeok was recaptured while hiding in a construction site in Fort Bonifacio almost two hours later while a manhunt was launched against Yeong.

An investigation was also launched to determine the lapses of the duty guard whom the CIDG did not name. (Aaron Recuenco)

