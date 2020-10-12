Janine Berdin admits to nose job

BY NEIL RAMOS

Finally opening up on her much-talked about facial transformation that had fans quarreling on social media, singer Janine Berdin admitted that she has indeed undergone nose enhancement procedure.

In a recent episode of “Gabing Gabi na Vice” Berdin said she decided to undergo the procedure as “Yung biggest insecurity ko ay ‘yung nose ko.”

“So ‘yun po ang in-enhance ko, ‘yung nose ko lang po,” she added.

She went on to detail that she had it done only recently.

“Actually wala pa pong one month. Wala po akong naramdaman (na sakit). Hindi ko po alam baka kasi gustong gusto ko po ‘yung ginawa ko, pero wala po ako talagang naramdaman na sakit ever since day one po,” Berdin said.

The Cebu-based singer maintained the nose enhancement has no effect on her singing ability.

” Ang pinaka-effect lang po siguro is hindi ko masyado nagagalaw ang bibig ko. Parang hindi ko nao-open ng super. Pero now unti-unti na siyang bumabalk sa normal. ‘Yun lang po ang pinaka-effect,” Berdin said.

Berdin was the grand winner of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” season 2.

