Sarah Wurtzbach lashes out against beauty queen sister, mom

BY NEIL RAMOS

Sarah Wurtzbach shocked netizens over the weekend taking to social media to lambast her sister Pia Wurtzbach as with their mother Cheryl Tyndall.

Part of Sarah’s lengthy post reads, “Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mong kuda pero sorry wala. Tapos mangdadamay ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan. Magsama kayo ni mama…”

She added, “Nagiisa mong kapatid ayaw mong suportahan tapos mangdadamay ka palagi ng ibang tao na wala naman sa usapan.

“Kung alam lang ng tao kung gaano kabaho ugali nyo ni mama. di porket nananahimik ako ako yung masama.

“Ako pa kailangan lagi magpakumbaba eh ako na nga yung naabuso. T*ng*** nyo @piawurtzbach.”

It wasn’t clear what started it all but reading between the lines, it appears that Sarah is having some trouble with their mom and that Pia had chosen to take their mother’s side.

She went to ask for Pia’s apology even as she also threatened to air more of the family’s dirty laundry.

Despite her tirades, Sarah doesn’t want fans to get involved.

She said, “Stop hating on Pia. Yes I am angry and I still am, but your negative words will not fix anything. If anything, you’re condoning negativity and that’s what’s wrong with the world.”

She also apologized for her actions.

“I’m sorry if I took it this far, but being silenced for many years takes a toll on you. I don’t want fame, or be acknowledged by others, or money, or things. I really just want a hug…”

Pia is still silent over the issue.

