Villar chides DA for ‘overlapping’ programs

BY VANNE ELAINE P. TERRAZOLA

Senator Cynthia Villar scolded on Monday the Department of Agriculture (DA) for its supposed “overlapping” of programs and “vague” allocations for the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate finance subcommittee was inquiring about the DA’s COVID-19 response funds under the Bayanihan 1 and 2 when Villar questioned the agency’s repetition of programs, especially under the agency’s National Rice Program.

Villar, who also chairs the chamber’s committee on agriculture and food, noted that similar programs have automatically been allocated funds under the Rice Tariffication Law’s Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

“Why do you have to provide for extension support, education and training, when we gave a lot for that in the RCEF? I cannot understand that…Why do you duplicate? Sana i-compare mo ‘yong rice program ‘yong ‘RCEF,” Villar said.

She also hit the DA’s distribution of hybrid seeds in areas of the country which have already been given inbred seeds by the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), also under the RCEF.

“Bakit ginugulo niyo? Eh baka ‘yong binibigyan ng inbred, ‘yon din ang binibigyan niyo ng [hybrid] seeds. Magulo ‘yon,” she said.

Villar said that prior to the hearing, she has been requesting from the DA documents detailing the implementation of these programs, particularly the list of beneficiaries and areas given the seed support, to no avail.

“Vague na vague kayo…Wala kayong listahan na ibinigay sa akin, hindi niyo magawa. Bakit ka magbibigay ng seeds tapos hindi mo magawa ang listahan kung sino binigyan mo ng seeds? Tapos sasabihin niyo na kayo ay walang corruption, eh bakit ayaw niyong magbigay ang listahan kung walang corruption?” she complained, recalling DA Secretary William Dar’s zero-corruption assurance to the panel.

Based on the DA’s presentation to the Senate panel, P1.79 billion has been allocated for the National Rice Program, which includes the distribution of fertilizers and hybrid seeds, as well as grant of trainings and farm equipment, to boost production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional P8.5 billion given by the national government was allocated separately for its Rice Resiliency Program, which likewise covers the distribution of fertilizers, hybrid and inbred seeds for rice farmers.

Villar, however, said the same programs have been given a yearly allocation of P10 billion in the RCEF. (Vanne Terrazola)

