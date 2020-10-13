Sanya Lopez named ‘First Yaya’

BY NEIL RAMOS

When it rains it pours.

The adage rings true for Sanya Lopez who was recently named Marian Rivera’s replacement in the upcoming GMA-7 rom-com series “First Yaya,” which will see her paired for the first time with Gabby Concepcion.

The windfall is just the latest for the sexy actress.

Early this year, she was tapped as ambassador for Ginebra San Miguel.

She then landed a much-coveted part opposite Senator Bong Revilla for the latter’s TV comeback dubbed “Agimat.”

While others would have been easily overwhelmed with the seeming deluge of good luck, not Lopez.

More than anything she is grateful.

Well, why not?

She came a long way from being mere “extra” – local slang for bit player, hired simply to enliven given scenery.

That her ascension happened while several of her contemporaries are making the most of social media in an effort to sustain relevance is added bonus for Lopez who had experienced being ignored and rejected in more ways than one on her way to the top.

Note she didn’t have to exert any effort whatsoever to land the “First Yaya” role.

In fact, she was simply minding her own business, whiling her time “eating,” when she got the call.

“Kumakain akong ganyan tapos tumawag sila sabi out na daw ako sa ‘Lolong’ (another GMA project) so sabi ko, ‘huh? Bakit?’ Parang kinabahan ako pero ‘yun pala may offer sila sa akin so, ito nga yun ‘First Yaya.’ Natuwa naman ako siyempre kasi diba nakakakilig na ako pinili nila, na sobrang tiwala nila sa akin,” she related in an interview.

“Nakakatuwa lang na despite na may mga na-cancel na work ganyan dahil nga sa situation ngayon, thankful ako na hindi ako nawalan, na parang may kapalit agad yung mga nawala so, I’m thankful talaga,” she added.

Ali Marie Dedicatoria, GMA-7 program manager, said the selection of Lopez as replacement for Rivera was “unanimous.”

“Everyone agreed that she fits the part,” she shared. “And based on her past work din, we believe she has what it takes to give justice to the role.”

Production is planning to start principal photography by November.

Cast and crew will be “locked-in” based on set protocols.

Lopez doesn’t mind.

“I trust naman the GMA-7 production team ever since,” she said.

With the powers that be in her home network now picking her second to Rivera, considered as GMA’s Primetime Queen, how does Lopez feel?

“Actually, ayoko siyang ipasok sa ulo ko,” she said. “Ayoko isipin na ito na ako, nakarating na ako. At this point, mas gusto ko na lalo pang patunayan na deserving ako. Na dapat magpursige pa ako.”

