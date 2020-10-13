TV5, Cignal TV spearhead changing TV landscape

BY NEIL RAMOS

The arrival of the so-called “Ber Months” is fast proving to be an exciting affair for couch potatoes with TV5’s programming partner and major block timer Cignal TV forging new partnerships and collaborations allowing for more new shows.

Apart from its partnership with Archangel Media and Viva, the network now welcomes Brightlight Productions, which will be airing new shows on the channel beginning Oct. 18.

According to former Rep. Albee Benitez, Brightlight Productions President and CEO, the company is not just about serving viewers with new shows. His primary aim is to give new opportunities for displaced industry workers.

He urged the halt of the network wars, sharing, “It’s time that all of us should work together.”

Some of the shows to watch out for:

“Sunday Noontime Live,” directed by Johnny Manahan.

The musical variety show, set to premiere Oct. 18 from 12nn-2p.m. with replays at 8p.m. on Colours Channel 202 HD and Channel 60 SD on Cignal TV, will be hosted by Piolo Pascual, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray together with Maja Salvador, Donny Pangilinan, and Jake Ejercito.

“I Got You,” directed by Dan Villegas, a romance drama series, featuring Beauty Gonzales, Jane Oineza, and RK Bagatsing, which is set to premiere on Oct. 18.

“Sunday Kada,” a comedy show directed by Edgar Mortiz featuring Jayson Gainza, Ritz Azul, Wacky Kiray, Miles Ocampo, Daniel Matsunaga, Jerome Ponce, Josh Colet, Sunshine Garcia, Jhen Maloles, and Badji Mortiz, which will also premiere Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.

“Lunch Out Loud,” a noon-time variety show featuring Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Wacky Kiray, K Brosas, Bayani Agbayani, KC Montero and Macoy Dubs, which starts airing Oct. 19 at 12 noon.

“Rated Korina,” a news magazine and lifestyle show hosted by veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas, that will premiere Oct. 24, 4 p.m.

“Oh My Dad,” a wholesome family sitcom helmed by Director Jeffrey Jeturian and starring Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Louise Abuel and Adrian Lindayag, which will premiere on Oct. 24, 5 p.m.

“TV5 has something for everybody. We aim to deliver a fresh new perspective at how audiences enjoy the network’s entertainment, news and sports programs,” enthused Robert P. Galang, President, and CEO of Cignal TV and TV5.

“The new program line-up does not only set the bar higher for innovativeness and production values but also reinforces TV5’s vision to become a formidable force in Philippine television as it continues to challenge traditional programming standards and reinvigorate the network’s adaptability to survive and thrive in this pandemic and beyond,” he added.

