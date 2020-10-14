1,910 new COVID cases reported, bringing PH total to 346,539

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health reported 1,910 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the country’s cumulative tally of infections to 346,539.

The country has recorded less than 2,000 daily confirmed cases for the second straight day.

The nationwide case count is now at 346,539, of which 46, 227 are active cases.

The National Capital Region still has the biggest number of new cases with 624, followed by Cavite with 219, Batangas with 104, Rizal with 91, and Negros Occidental with 63.

The DoH also reported 579 newly recovered patients, raising the tally to 293,860 while the death toll increased by 78 to 6,449.

Eleven out of the 147 laboratories nationwide were unable to submit their data on time to the DoH system, the case bulletin showed.

Also, 87 duplicates were removed from the total case count, the DOH said, adding that these “numbers undergo constant cleaning and validation.”

Meanwhile, DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the possibility of COVID-19 reinfection is not yet proven.

“Maraming kailangan tingnan sa aspect na to. Kailangan mas maraming datos para mapag-aralan para mabigyan ng accurate information ang ating mga kababayan,”she said.

However,in terms of contracting the disease, Vergeire said that there is no “immunity passport.”

“Sa ngayon, nagbibigay tayo information, advice, and recommendation para sa mga nagkaroon na ng COVID-19, wala tayong immunity passport – na kung sakaling kayo ay nagkaroon na ng sakit before hindi ibig sabihin ay hindi na kayo ulit magkakaroon ulit nito,” she said.

