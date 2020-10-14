2 dead, 1 missing in Cebu flooding

BY CALVIN D. CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Two persons were killed while a 16-year-old boy went missing after a sudden downpour caused heavy flooding in different areas in Metro Cebu last Tuesday.

The body of 85-year-old Flavio Gonzaga Detuya was found around 10 p.m. Tuesday in his flooded home in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, said Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

At the height of the heavy downpour, the Kamputhaw River overflowed, causing heavy flooding in nearby areas.

Strong water current entered commercial establishments and houses.

There were families who were evacuated after floodwater in some areas grew as high as shoulder-deep.

Some roads became impassable due to floods. Some vehicles were also found conking out in the middle of flooded roads.

Early morning Wednesday, the body of one Leonardo Otto was found near a creek in Barangay Busay.

Otto reportedly tried to cross a creek but was swept away by the current.

Ayuman added that a 16-year-old was swept away by floodwaters along General Maxilom Avenue.

Search and retrieval operation was ongoing as of this writing.

Landslides were also reported in some areas.

The flood also caused major congestion in uptown area as city personnel cleared major roads of mud and debris left by flood.

Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius, chief of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas, has directed all police stations in the city and province to prepare their rescue teams in case evacuation operations are needed. (Calvin D. Cordova)

