DPWH completes 18-km Skyway Stage 3

By BETHEENA UNITE

The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 that connects the southern and northern part of Metro Manila has been completed after almost four years, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced Wednesday.

The 18-kilometer elevated expressway, which links the two major expressways in Luzon – the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) – was completed ahead of schedule, Villar said.

“After almost four years, the 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 Expressway is now complete. Soon, travel time from NLEX to SLEX will be reduced from two hours to only 30 minutes,” Villar said.

“Skyway Stage 3 – one of the 23 projects under the EDSA Decongestion Program – is completed ahead of schedule. President Duterte fulfills promise to cut travel time from Makati to QC to only 15 to 20 minutes,” he added.

The elevated expressway connects Buendia, Makati City to the North Luzon Expressway in Balintawak, Quezon City.

It aims to decongest traffic in Metro Manila by as much as 55,000 vehicles daily by providing a diversion road for the overly congested Epifanio delos Santos Ave., Circumferential Road-5, and other major roads in Metro Manila like Quezon Ave., Araneta Ave., Nagtahan, and Quirino Ave.

The P44.86-billion elevated expressway has six sections – Section 1 covering Buendia-Quirino-Nagtahan, Section 2-A covering Nagtahan-Tomas Claudio, Section 2-B or Tomas Claudio-Ramon Magsaysay Ave., Section 3 or Ramon Magsaysay-Quezon Ave., Section 4 or Quezon Ave.-Balintawak, Quezon City, and Section 5 or Balintawak to North Luzon Expressway footbridge.

