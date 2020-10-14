Meralco guarantees safe, adequate, and reliable power to Marikina City’s new COVID-19 facilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADVANCING its commitment to support government efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Meralco powers up two of Marikina City’s new quarantine and treatment centers – the Marikina Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office’s quarantine treatment facility and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- funded isolation facility.

The energization of these projects involves the installation of metering facilities, forty meters of secondary service wires, and four distribution transformers.

Completion of these priority projects assures the front liners, patients, and the medical staff of stable and uninterrupted supply of electricity to the new centers.

comments