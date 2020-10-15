After getting pro license back, Abueva is praying for PBA mercy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

The Games and Amusements Board reinstated the professional license of Calvin Abueva which could finally pave the way for the lifting of his indefinite suspension in the PBA.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra confirmed that Abueva has been given a probationary status for six months after the Phoenix Super LPG cager completed all the conditions set by the government regulatory body for professional sports.

“Probationary status for six months but reinstated na license niya,” Mitra told the Bulletin-Tempo Thursday morning.

Abueva completed the requirements Wednesday night when he attended the third and final webinar on the “Professional Athlete’s Code of Conduct and Ethics” with the presence of Phoenix interim coach Topex Robinson and team manager Paolo Bugia.

He also underwent a drug test procedure last week inside the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga as part of GAB’s medical requirements.

“We are once again very thankful to Chairman Abraham Mitra and GAB for being patient with Calvin and giving him a much-deserved second chance,” Bugia said. “Their webinar sessions will really help Calvin the long run.”

Asked if there’s a chance for Abueva to make it in time for Phoenix’s game against NorthPort Thursday afternoon at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center, Bugia is unsure if that could possibly happen.

“We still need to wait for final approval from the PBA Board and Commissioner Willie Marcial if Calvin’s suspension from the games is lifted. I’m not sure if kaya today,” said Bugia.

GAB official Kara Mallonga wrote in a post-evaluation report recommending the reinstatement of Abueva’s license.

“The Professional Athlete’s Code of Conduct and Ethics seminar has been satisfactorily completed by Calvin Abueva as part of the Games and Amusements Board Professional Basketball License,” Mallonga said in the report.

“Based on the compliance to the documentary requirements of the post-seminar evaluation, reinstatement of his professional license is, therefore, recommended subject to the conditions and approval of the Board,” she added.

comments