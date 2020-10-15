As Thirdy leaves for Japan, Kiefer tells bro ‘show them what we made of’

By JONAS TERRADO

Thirdy Ravena left the country early Thursday to officially begin his Japanese basketball stint with B.League club San-En Neophoenix.

The former Ateneo star and Gilas Pilipinas mainstay posted an Instagram story showing his passport and Philippine Airlines plane ticket bound for Tokyo before heading to Shizuoka Prefecture to join his team’s ongoing B.League campaign.

Ravena missed the first four games of the Neophoenix’s B.League campaign after needing to complete all travel requirements in order to board a flight for Japan.

His older brother, NLEX star Kiefer Ravena, gave his best wishes through social media.

“(Shoutout) to the lil bro making big waves overseas. Sad we (won’t) be there to send you off but definitely excited for your new journey! Gotta show (them) what we made of,” Ravena said on his Instagram account shortly after playing in NLEX’s 103-100 loss to Magnolia in Pampanga.

“We’re going to miss you and believe that we will support you in all of your games. Praying for a safe and fun trip for you!”he added. “Keep it locked in!! We’re just one phone call away if you need anything! Stay strong, physical and mentally, but most importantly stay strong in your faith in Him.”

The Neophoenix are hoping that the former three-time UAAP Finals Most Valuable Player who became the first player in B.League history under the Asian Player Quota program can provide a lift once he makes his debut.

San-En started the season by losing all four matches by an average margin of 25.8 points.

