Cardel expects No.1 pick Adams to make amends

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

CLARK FREEPORT– Terrafirma’s top pick Roosevelt Adams failed to live up to expectations during his PBA debut on Tuesday night.

The Fil-Am guard was a pitiful sight at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center, shooting a paltry 3-of-11 from the field for a 7-point performance in nearly 35 minutes of action as the Dyip crashed to its first defeat in the Philippine Cup against TNT Tropang Giga, 101-112.

Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel, however, was quick to defend his 6-foot-5 cager’s struggle, saying it was rookie jitters.

“He’s still a rookie even though he’s the top pick,” said Cardel.

The soft-spoken mentor also said that Adams is still groping for form as he was only able to practice with the team for two days.

“Medyo tight sya kagabi kasi syempre he came late dito sa bubble.”

Good thing for the 26-year-old player, he still has 10 more chances to prove why he’s the No. 1 pick in the 2019 PBA draft.

“It’s only one game. We still have a lot of games for him to adjust,” said Cardel. “And I told him to forget about the game last night, just keep on going and learn from every mistake.”

Adams and the Dyip will look to rebound against Rain or Shine (1-0) on Friday.

comments