Coach Black proud to see son rise to the challenge

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

ANGELES CITY – Meralco coach Norman Black could not help but be proud with the way his rookie son Aaron has been playing in the PBA bubble so far.

The grand-slam winning coach was specifically impressed with his son’s contributions when they nailed their first victory in the PBA Philippine Cup – a 93-81 thrashing of Alaska on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center here.

The younger Black fired all his eight points – two triples and two free throws – in Meralco’s breakaway bridging the last two quarters.

He also registered two rebounds and two assists in just 10 minutes of play.

His production was highlighted by a booming trey at the 9:27 mark of the fourth quarter that gave the Bolts a commanding 76-58 lead as they bounced back from a 98-116 beating to Phoenix last Sunday.

“Aaron is a rookie. He’s getting experience on the fly. I didn’t play him much in the first half but I gave him a little bit of a longer run in the second half. He was actually part of the team that helped us pull away, hitting a couple of shots and a couple of foul shots,” said Norman.

Aaron, who was picked 18th overall in the PBA draft last year, played an integral role in Ateneo’s three-peat after spending his first season in the Blue Eagles’ second team.

The 6-foot-1 guard then shone in the PBA D-League after foregoing his final year in Ateneo.

“He’s a good player. I know he didn’t really get the chance to show it in college last year but he’s a good player. He knows how to play. He’s confident. And he’s mature for his age,” said Norman.

Having a father-and-son tandem also helps them off the court as they cope with isolation in the bubble.

“It’s really great to be with Aaron. He’s a good kid and he’s a good son. He listens, which is a good thing. And most of the time he follows,” said Norman, drawing chuckles from a handful of reporters and league staff inside the media room.

Asked if his son is asking him for food, Norman replied: “That’s the problem. He’s always asking me for money, though. I had to remind him that he’s working now.”

Aaron frankly admitted that he charged orders to Norman’s room three or four times already.

