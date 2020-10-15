Duterte: Engaging in illegal drug trade is like committing suicide

BY GENALYN KABILING

Getting entangled in the illegal drug trade is like committing suicide, President Duterte declared Wednesday in dispelling allegations he was to blame for the drug-related killings in the country.

In his televised address, the President argued that drug suspects know the risks of their actions, as he blasted critics blaming him for their deaths.

The tough-talking leader made clear that his anti-drug policy remains, threatening anew those who destroy the nation with illegal drugs.

“Ang labanan lang ho dito ngayon is ‘yung droga. The policy remains. Wala akong iniiba. Basta ako pagka sinira mo ang Pilipinas, ang bayan ko, papatayin kita. Iyang sa human rights paulit-ulit akong sinasabi at sinasabi ko sa iyo, kayong mga durugista, aabutin talaga kayo ng suwerte ninyo,” he said.

“Hinihingi mo eh. Para kang nag-suicide. If you commit suicide bakit ako ang mademanda? Ngayon kung papasok ka sa droga, gusto mo man mag-suicide,” he said.

Duterte, who launched a controversial war on drugs at the start of his term, asked why he would be blamed if a drug offender is shot by the police or the military. “Ginusto mo eh. Pumasok ka ng droga, that is suicide. ‘Di ba? Iyan ang simple diyan,” he said.

Duterte also cautioned against becoming inutile in the fight against illegal drugs if cases are filed against him and government forces.

“Ngayon kung gusto mong mag-suicide, huwag mong idemanda ‘yung pulis, idemanda mo ‘yung military, idemanda mo ako sa… Anong klase iyan? Paano ang pagka-Presidente ko? Maging inutil ako,” he said.

“Kasi ang droga everyday, for God’s sake, everyday may droga araw-araw nahuhuli umaabot ng million. Million per million ‘yan everyday,” he said.

Duterte also remained unfazed by criticism from rights advocates about his war on drugs. He recognized the gravity of the drug problem, saying it has resulted in the country’s “malaise.”

“‘Yan ang mensahe ko. At huwag mo akong takot-takutin iyang human rights diyan. Hindi ako natatakot diyan. Useless ‘yan,” he said.

The government initiated an aggressive campaign against illegal drugs that left thousands of drug suspects dead since 2016. Rights advocates here and abroad have deplored the alleged extrajudicial killings and other alleged abuses linked to the government’s drug war.

Some groups have called for independent inquiry into the drug-related killings but the President remained unperturbed by the criticisms. (Genalyn Kabiling)

