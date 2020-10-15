Sex symbols now

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Ivana Alawi – that’s the name of the newest and hottest sex symbol. Thanks to social me­dia, where she has millions of followers. Imagine washing clothes without bra and wear­ing next to nothing but a bikini. She is billed the new “Pantasya ng Bayan.”

Other sex symbols now: Rhian Ramos, Bianca Umali, Lovi Poe, Rita Daniela, Diana Zubiri, Ellen Adarna, Kim Domingo, Cristine Reyes, Meg Imperial, Klaudia Koronel, Ana Capri, Aya Medel.

Our two Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. Miss World Megan Young. Miss International Kylie Versoza.

Liza Soberano? Why not, a very classy one. Ditto KC Concepcion.

Anne Curtis used to be the “Crush ng Bayan.” She still has the face and figure.

How about male sex sym­bols?

As they come to mind: Ruru Madrid David Licauco, Aljur Abrenica, Dereck Ramsay, Paulo Avelino, Gerald Anderson, Jak Roberto, Tony Labrusca, Der­rick Monasterio, Jake Cuenca, Wendell Ramos, Rocco Nacino, Marco Gumabao, Martin del Rosario, Polo Ravales, Paolo Paraiso, Joseph Bitangcol.

Alden Richards? Yes, he’s a sex symbol…a wholesome one. Older versions are Dingdong Dantes and Piolo Pascual.

comments