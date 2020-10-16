Cascolan wants revamp of drug war

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan wants to revamp the Duterte administration’s war on drugs to become fully effective.

“Even Vice President Leni Robredo said that the Oplan Double Barrel is actually clean and there’s nothing wrong with it. But there has been a problem with some of the PNP officers,” said Cascolan.

“That’s why we have pending cases right now,” said Cascolan during his visit to Camp Delgado, the PNP regional headquarters in Iloilo City Thursday.

The country’s top cop has been credited as the brains behind Oplan Double Barrel, the PNP’s blue print in the war against drugs that has been criticized here and abroad for alleged human rights abuses.

Cascolan particularly mentioned the cases of high school student Kian delos Santos and South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo. The 17-year-old delos Santos was shot and killed by cops in an anti-drug operation while Joo was killed inside Camp Crame, the PNP’s national headquarters.

While Cascolan said that the PNP hierarchy is revaluating Oplan Double Barrel, he did not give details as to what the new strategies are. (Tara Yap)

comments