COVID-19 infection rate in NCR declines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

From the daily COVID-19 infection rate of between 2,000 to 3,000 per day, the number is now down to 700 to 800 in Metro Manila in the last seven to 10 days, said Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III Friday.

“Kino-congratulate ko ang ating (mayors) sa NCR (National Capital Region) dahil for the last seven to 10 days, ang infections po dito sa Metro Manila ay nasa three digits na lamang,” Densing said.

Densing said there were only 500 plus cases in Metro Manila last Thursday.

With the positive results, Densing remained optimistic that the significant decline in the number of infections can be “sustained’’ through the public’s adherence to the strict minimum health protocols.

Densing said that the curfew hours in Metro Manila will remain from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

He said the curfew hours in San Juan City is from 12 midnight to 5 a.m. which began last Monday.

While it is up to the local chief executives (LCE) when to shorten their curfew hours, Densing urged the public to remain following quarantine protocols even with the gradual relaxed restrictions during the pandemic.

comments