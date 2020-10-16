DoJ orders BI reshuffle amid corruption allegations

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has ordered a reshuffle of officials and personnel of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to address allegations of corruption, particularly their involvement in the “pastillas” money-making scheme.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he gave the directive considering that those he ordered reshuffled are among those named as respondents in the complaint filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) before the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB).

“In view of the filing by the NBI of cases before the OMB against certain BI personnel in connection with the so-called ‘pastillas’ scheme, these personnel have been relieved of their duties at the airports and were recalled to their mother units,” he said.

“At the same time I have reconstituted the board of discipline to commence administrative proceedings against them and other BI personnel suspected of corruption, misconduct, and other acts inimical to the service,” Guevarra added. (Jeffrey Damicog)

