FDA okays registration of Reno liver spread

BY ANALOU DE VERA

The popular Reno liver spread can now be sold in the market after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved its application for product registration.

FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo confirmed this on Friday.

Last month, the FDA issued an advisory against food products that are not registered with the agency, which include the popular liver spread brand.

“The evaluation process for CPR (Certificate of Product Registration) entails checking of the safety and quality of a respective product with applicable standards and issuances,” it then said.

The FDA said that prior to the release of its advisory, the manufacturer of Reno liver spread brand was able to secure an approval for License to Operate (LTO).

LTO “is an authorization granted to manufacturers, repackers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, traders who passed FDA guidelines such as Good Manufacturing Practices,” the agency said.

“After being issued an LTO, the food business operator is required to secure another authorization which is called Certificate of Product Registration,” it added.

These two types of authorization are “needed before any processed food product can be released in the Philippine market,” the FDA said. (Analou de Vera)

