Miss Sorsogon bet pulls out of MUP 2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate from Sorsogon, Maria Isabela Galeria, is now out of the competition.

The beauty queen, who just recently survived her battle against COVID-19, took to Instagram Thursday to announce her decision to back out of the pageant.

She said, “I’m forever grateful to each of you who invested so much time and effort in helping me through this journey; however, even with a strong will to fight, my body is not well conditioned yet.”

“With a heavy heart, I believe now is not the right time to join the pageant. I still feel tired, and I don’t think my body will allow me to participate in the activities of Miss Universe Philippines.”

“I hope you understand this is something beyond my control. I’ve thought hard and cried for so many nights about this. I have the willpower, but my body is not cooperating. I’m praying for your utmost understanding. I love you all!”

comments