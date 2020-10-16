New AFP intelligence chief installed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) installed on Friday the erstwhile commander of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) as the military’s new intelligence chief.

Brigadier General Alex Luna formally assumed office as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2, in a ceremony held at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Luna took over from Major General Greg Almerol, who was assigned to lead the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) based at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal.

“I urge you to sustain the progress started by your predecessors and perform your tasks with utmost commitment and dedication. We trust in your abilities and we look forward to more accomplishments under your helmsmanship,” said Rear Admiral Erick Kagaoan, AFP deputy chief of staff, as he presided over the change-of-office rites.

Prior to the new assignment, Luna’s leadership at the JTF-NCR was instrumental in the military’s COVID-19 response efforts in Metro Manila, which was the most affected region by the pandemic, while continuing the command’s counter-insurgency operations.

The JTF-NCR, under Luna’s steering, also helped secure the penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Duterte back in July.

His expertise in the field of intelligence operations came from his experiences in the Army Intelligence Regiment, including his designation as Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G2, in his early career. (Martin Sadongdong)

comments