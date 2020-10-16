P7.1-M shabu, P10K marijuana burned

BY MIKE CRISMUNDO

BUTUAN CITY – Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 13) burned on Thursday some P7.1 million worth of shabu at the headquarters of the Army’s 402nd Brigade here.

Witnessing the destruction of more than 1,000 grams of shabu were Agusan del Norte Gov. Dale B. Corvera, 402ndInfantry (Stingers) Deputy Commander Col. Cerilo Balaoro, PDEA 13 Regional Director Alleen Tan-Lobitos, and other top government officials.

Also destroyed was 10,000 worth of marijuana.

PDEA 13 Regional Information Officer Dindo Abellanosa said the illegal drugs that were burned were already presented as pieces of evidence under the cases that have already been decided in courts.

The destruction of the confiscated illegal drugs is in accordance with the provision of Sec. 21 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 as amended by Republic Act 10640 that further strengthened the anti-drug campaign of the government. (Mike Crismundo)

