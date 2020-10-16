PBA bubble: Rain or Shine stays hot, downs Terrafirma

By JONAS TERRADO

Rey Nambatac led a balanced attack as Rain or Shine became the latest team to go 2-0 Friday night with a 91-82 victory over Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

Nambatac topscored with 19 points, bouncing back from his struggles in Tuesday’s 87-83 win over the defending champion San Miguel Beermen as the Elasto Painters joined the TNT Tropang Giga, Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on top of the standings.

Also key for coach Caloy Garcia were sophomore forward Javee Mocon and veterans Gabe Norwood and Beau Belga.

Mocon had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Belga produced 14 points and eight boards and Norwood also scored 14 with six rebounds and four assists for Rain or Shine.

But it was Nambatac who once again figured prominently for the Elasto Painters, albeit in a more consistent manner.

It would be remembered that Nambatac had missed all six attempts from the field against SMB when he knocked down a three to beat the shot clock in the dying seconds to seal the victory in the Smart Powered By Smart 5G event.

The former Letran star went 6-of-14 from the field, including a 25-foot three with under three minutes left that gave Rain or Shine an 85-76 lead.

“I think Rey was more aggressive with his scoring today,” said Garcia of his long-time player dating back to Letran.

Rain or Shine led by a high of 13 in the second quarter 39-26 before going into the locker room ahead 44-34, only to see Terrafirma climb back to take the driver seat.

CJ Perez, Glenn Khobuntin and Juami Tiongson conspired to put the Dyip ahead 55-51 midway in the third.

ROS, however, answered with a 15-3 third quarter windup, with Nambatac and Mocon among the key contributors to reclaim control of the contest 66-58.

Perez finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks for Terrafirma which fell to 0-2.

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 91 — Nambatac 19, Mocon 14, Norwood 14, Belga 14, Onwubere 8, Rosales 6, Yap 4, Torres 4, Wong 3, Ponferrada 3, Borboran 2, Tolentino 0.

TERRAFIRMA 82 — Perez 26, Tiongson 15, Khobuntin 12, Adams 10, Cahilig 7, Ramos 6, Camson 5, Celda 1, Faundo 0, Gabayni 0, Calvo 0, Agovida 0, Balagaysay 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 44-34, 66-58, 91-82.

