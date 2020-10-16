Thompson’s YouTube earnings will be for young Davao hoopers

By Jeremiah Sevilla

CLARK FREEPORT – Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is hoping he could help more homegrown hoopers through the money he’s earning from YouTube.

The 6-foot-1 said that he has been assisting young basketball players from his home province of Davao Del Sur when he started earning from his vlog channel Scottie Thompson Official.

And that was even before his milestone of 100,000 subscribers, which he reached during the Gin Kings’ mandatory two-day quarantine upon arrival at the Quest Hotel.

“Since wala pa ‘yung bubble, naka-monetize na ‘yung Youtube channel ko. Ang plan ko talaga is makapag-monetize and gumawa ng charity para sa mga players especially sa province, ‘yung mga taga-samin,” said the 27-year-old cager.

“To be honest, ang daming players na nagpapatulong sa akin, nagme-message na kung pwede makarating sila sa Manila. So ayun ang isang purpose ko sa channel ko,” he added.

The four-time PBA champion started vlogging a year ago and now has 127,000 subscribers in his channel. He has been regularly raking in tens to hundreds of thousands of views on his vlogs inside the bubble, which he calls Bubble Serye.

From Zoom and gym workouts to aqua training, practice and even giving his roommate Aljon Mariano a haircut, Thompson has all the Ginebra bubble happenings covered in his channel.

The former NCAA MVP from Perpetual Help could only wish for more kabarangays and PBA fans to follow his channel for him to help more young basketball players.

“May mga tinutulungan na ‘kong mga players. Sana mas dumami pa and sa ganung paraan, masuportahan ko sila. Not just physically, pero syempre financially din. Kasi mahirap makapag-start agad ‘pag pumunta ka ng Manila from province. Kailangan mo talaga ng financial support. ‘Yun ang target ko sa future.”

Despite with the schedule getting more hectic after the PBA restart fired off last Sunday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center powered by Smart 5G, Thompson bared that he has more vlogs in store for the kabarangays.

“‘Yung ideas karamihan mga requests eh. Ipa-prank ko ‘tong mga ‘to (teammates). Iisipin ko pa lang paano para mag-enjoy yung mga fans.”

