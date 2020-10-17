DTI lifts quantity limit on disinfectants, face masks

By BERNIE CAHILES-MAGKILAT

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has lifted the volume limit imposed on the purchase of disinfectants, sanitizers, and facemasks.

DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez issued Memorandum Circular No. 20-25 on Oct. 15 lifting the quantity limits for the remaining products covered by previous MC No. 20-36 Series of 2020. These products include disinfecting alcohols, hand sanitizers, disinfecting liquids, and face masks N95 and N88.

Under MC 20-36, a shopper can only buy one box of 50, five bottles of alcohol and hand sanitizers, and disinfectants of sizes below one liter, and three bottles for one liter and up.

In lifting the quantity limits, Lopez said manufacturers and retailers of these products have assured the DTI that their supply are now more than sufficient to cover consumer demand during the period of the COVID-19 public health emergency. This was also confirmed through regular DTI monitoring.

As such, the MC said the recurrence of hoarding by businesses and panic buying by consumers of the subject products is remote.

In addition, the MC noted that the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 75-A issued on Sept. 28, 2020 has eased quarantine restrictions in most areas throughout the country. Most provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities are now placed under modified general community quarantine.

Lopez also cited the need to invigorate and restore economic activities and allow businesses a fair return in their investments while balancing the health of the people.

