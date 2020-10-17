‘House arrest’ lifted

BY GENALYN KABILING

After being on lockdown for the past several months, persons between 15 and 65 years old may now be able to leave their houses as part of the government’s efforts to revive the country’s economy despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has allowed the young and old to go out of their houses in line with easing the movement restrictions in community quarantine areas.

Prior to the latest IATF decision, the government required persons below 21 and above 60 years old to stay at home “at all times” except for essential activities like going to work or buying necessities in all community quarantine areas.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Thursday, October 15, 2020, approved the adjustment of age-based stay-at-home restrictions.

Persons from 15 to 65 years of age are now allowed to go out,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

“Local government units (LGUs) may impose a higher age limit for minors, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions,” he added.

Under Resolution No. 79, the IATF has revised its guidelines to include the adjustment of the stay-at-home restriction to cover those who are under 15 years old and those over 65 years old in all areas under community quarantine.

The amended guideline now reads, “Any person below 15 years old, those who are over 65 of age, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks and pregnant women, including any person who resides with the aforementioned, shall be required to remain in their residences at all times, except when indispensable under the circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services, or for work in industries and offices or such other activities.”

The task force also amended the guidelines on the age restrictions for people in malls and shopping centers. Those below 15 years old and above 65 may not enter these commercial establishments except for obtaining essential goods and services or for work, the new resolution read.

