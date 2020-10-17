No to streaming

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: It’s a great challenge to be better than your opportunities. – Sarah Jessica Parker

*

NO MORE STREAM­ING: Who can he turn to? EDM artist Jace Roque now asks this question in light of an unfortunate experi­ence in live streaming.

Jace is just one of many musicians forced to find a new way to make ends meet due to the pandemic. He looks forward to the time he and other mu­sicians can once again hold live events such as concerts.

Musicians like Jace depend on live gigs for their sustenance.

“Live streaming may not be for me,’’ he says.

Jace says he has left Bigo Live Philippines and is looking forward to shooting the music video of his latest single “Forever.”

The song has earned over 600,000 streams on Facebook. It’s currently available on all digital music platforms.

Jace is also brewing something special for his supporters. Watch out for updates on his social media.

*

ON A ROLL: Jace Roque is on a roll. Fresh from the success of his last single “Day and Night,” which peaked at No. 8 on iTunes Philippines and which be­came a fixture on Spotify playlists globally, Jace is back with a new song titled “Forever.”

The song is Jace’s first Tag-lish release. All of his previous hits – in­cluding “Day and Night,” “Love,” and “Sober” – were done in English.

comments