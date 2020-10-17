Ouch! San Mig’s Romeo out of the bubble due to shoulder injury

By JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

CLARK FREEPORT – San Miguel’s title defense in the PBA Philippine Cup suffered another blow after guard Terrence Romeo was ruled out of the bubble season due to a shoulder injury.

“He’s out for six to eight weeks. ‘Yun ang sabi ng doctor at PT (physical therapist) namin. So, it’s more or less one and a half months” said Austria. “For me, out na sya this conference,” he added.

According to initial diagnosis, Romeo sustained a dislocated right shoulder after colliding with TNT guard Ryan Reyes with 4:57 left in the second quarter of the Beermen’s 88-107 loss – their second straight defeat in the bubble – on Friday night.

Prior to the injury, the 5-foot-10 guard was doing great after tallying 11 points, a rebound and an assist that kept San Miguel in the game against a determined TNT squad.

Then came the freak accident that allowed TNT to coast to an easy win.

He was rushed to the nearby Medical City – part of the bubble in Clark, Pampanga – and was able to go back to the Quest Hotel early Saturday with an arm sling on.

Romeo was set to meet with orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Jose Raul Canlas on Saturday afternoon at the hotel.

The three-time scoring champion is the second San Miguel player to be ruled out of the shortened season after six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo suffered a shin injury during the offseason.

Austria said the Beermen’s bid for a record sixth Philippine Cup championship would only get tougher from here on.

“I think ‘yung chances nandoon pa rin but it’s going to be tough for us.”

San Miguel (1-2) will battle the winless Terrafirma (0-2) on Monday

