Accepting life’s changing seasons

BY MARILYN ARAYATA

If you’re still strong and capable, make your life count. Be productive. Work hard to achieve your goals, but take time to smell the roses. Do what will make you happy. Enjoy your season.

Literally and figuratively, we are not strong all the time. We are not always young, vigorous, and sharp. Our physical beauty will fade. Our strength will fail. Our mental capacities will decline. These are parts of our life’s seasons.

We realize this more when we see our loved ones who already need constant medical care and attention. It is heartbreaking to see them suffering, but who are we to complain? There is no choice but to accept that life’s seasons change.

It is clear when people make a timeline of their joys and pains, their losses and victories, seasons change. With this, even relationships and lifestyles change. Shifting seasons also result in shifting of support and “loyalty.” The ones who were beside you when you were powerful and triumphant may be the first ones to leave you when conditions change.

Be strong. Get inspiration from men and women who faced rejections, losses, and adversities, but chose to rise from them. Take this from Jim Rohn: “You must take personal responsibility. You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself. That is something you have charge of.”

