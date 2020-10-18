BoC seizes P1.5-M firearms, gun parts

BY ARIEL FERNANDEZ

Customs agents intercepted on Saturday 28 parcels of illegally imported firearms, parts and accessories worth around P1.5 million at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

The seized items were shipped without the required import permit from the Firearms and Explosive Office of the Philippine National Police (FEO-PNP), the BoC said.

Officers of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation, and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) based in Ninoy Aquino International Airport confiscated the parcels for violation of Section 117 and Section 1113 of Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) in relation to R.A. No. 10591 (The Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

The seized firearms, parts and accessories will be turned over to the ESS Service-Firearms and Explosive Office for safe keeping pending seizure and forfeiture proceedings. (Ariel Fernandez)

