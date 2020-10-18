Filipinos see ‘adequate’ gov’t COVID response – SWS poll

BY DHEL NAZARIO

Three specific areas of the government’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response are adequate according to a majority of Filipinos, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

The survey, conducted Sept. 17 to 20 among 1,249 respondents, found out that the majority consider government actions to be “adequate” (percentage of very adequate plus percentage of somewhat adequate) in three out of four areas of concern.

These are ensuring the public has enough information on how to fight COVID-19 at 71 percent, ensuring there will be extensive contact tracing at 67 percent, and ensuring there is affordable COVID-19 testing nationwide at 54 percent.

They were asked: “Sa pangkalahatan, gaano po kasapat ang mga ginagawa ng gobyerno sa mga sumusunod upang labanan ang COVID-19? (Talagang sapat, Medyo sapat, Hindi tiyak kung sapat o hindi, Medyo hindi sapat, Talagang hindi sapat,”

– Paniniguro na mabigyan ng sapat na tulong ang mga taong nawalan ng trabaho/pinagkakakitaan dahil sa COVID-19 sa buong bansa

– Paniniguro na ang publiko ay nakakakuha ng sapat na impormasyon kung paano labanan ang COVID-19 sa buong bansa

– Paniniguro ng malawakang “contact tracing” o paghahanap ng mga taong nakasalamuha ng taong may COVID-19 sa buong bansa

– Paniniguro na may abot kayang COVID-19 testing sa buong bansa para sa mga taong nangangailangan nito. (Dhel Nazario)

