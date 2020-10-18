Globe backs TV coverage of PH 3×3 tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

All the games of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup will be aired through television channel BEAM TV Ch. 31.

This was assured by Globe Telecom, the company behind TM, in a recent meeting with Chooks-to-Go big boss Ronald Mascarinas.

“We are happy to partner with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas in championing the talents of our local players and in bringing them to the international stage,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu.

“Pinoys are big fans of basketball and TM will continue to look for ways to rekindle this passion by creating avenues that will allow them to support their favorite teams while staying safe at home.”

The games will also air live from Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas’ Facebook page, which has 3,003,374 followers as of posting.

Also broadcasting the event is FIBA 3×3’s YouTube channel.

All five legs, including the Million-Peso Game of the Grand Finals, will be aired starting at 1p.m. on October 21, 23, 25, 27, and 30.

“Our ka-TMs can catch the live games of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup Powered by TM on ChookstoGoPilipinas Facebook page and Chooks3x3TM on Digital TV, with replays on BEAM TV Channel 31,” said Cu.

“We are grateful to Ernest Cu and our new partner Globe for giving us the opportunity to showcase our halfcourt heroes on their platform,” said Mascariñas.

comments