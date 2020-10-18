Grandma, 92, beats COVID-19

BY MINKA TIANGCO

A 92-year-old woman, who was admitted at Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila, has recovered from the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), making her the capital city’s oldest recovered patient.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced the recovery of Amanda Morales, a Pandacan resident, in a recent Facebook post.

Morales, who had hypertension, heart bypass, and arthritis, was admitted at Sta. Ana Hospital on October 1 and was discharged on October 13, said Dr. Grace Padilla, Sta. Ana Hospital director.

Experts have said that elderly people, especially those with underlying health conditions, are more susceptible to contracting the deadly disease.

The Manila mayor thanked Sta. Ana Hospital’s staff for their work.

“Thank you po kay Sta. Ana Hospital Director Dra. Grace Padilla at sa inyong mga kawani dahil sa masigasig na pag-aalalaga ninyo kay Lola Amanda at sa lahat ng mga pasyente ninyo sa ospital,” he said.

“Nawa’y sa maliit na kaparaanan ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ay nakatulong tayo sa paggaling ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Domagoso vowed to continue to strengthen the city’s health sector by acquiring more medical equipment, medicine, and hiring more health workers.

Data from the city government showed that there are 18,572 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manila as of Saturday – 718 active cases; 17,303 recoveries, and 551 mortalities. (Minka Tiangco)

