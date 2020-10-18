Manila church to hold ‘Parade of Saints’ online

BY LESLIE ANN G. AQUINO

With the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, a parish in Manila is bringing this year’s “Parade of Saints” online.

The Santisima Trinidad Parish in Malate, Manila on October 16 announced that the traditional Halloween activity will be done online.

Those who wish to participate in the online activity dubbed as “Your Saint Sounds Familiar” need only to do the following: dress up like their favorite saint, look for their famous quote, take a video of themselves and send it to stpsocom1994@gmail.com on or before October 28.

It added that there will be a prize for the individual who resembles their chosen saint, the announcement of which will be on Oct. 31 via STP’s FB page.

The Church has been promoting the “March of Saints” to help bring back the essence of the observance by encouraging children to wear saintly costumes instead of scary costumes. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

