Russian spoils Fil-Am’s UFC debut

By CARLO ANOLIN

Filipino-American fighter Mark Striegl had a dose of reality after suffering a crushing defeat in his UFC debut.

Russian Said Nurmagomedov needed only 51 seconds to hand Striegl his first loss in the promotion in their bantamweight bout, the first match of the night in UFC Fight Island 6 in Abu Dhabi Saturday (Sunday morning, Manila time).

“I feel great. I didn’t have to get injured or anything, it was over pretty quick. I have great balance. I’m good on the ground,” said Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov’s solid counter left sent Striegl down the canvas before unloading vicious and rapid punches straight to the Fil-Am’s face.

The 28-year-old Russian continued the ground and pound attack, but good thing, the referee stopped the action to save Striegl who was defenseless on the ground.

Nurmagomedov improved to a 14-2 record while Striegl, 32, suffered his third loss in 21 fights.

Photo credit: Photo from UFC Europe’s Twitter account

