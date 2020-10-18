Solon seeks probe on erroneous learning materials

BY CHARISSA L. ATIENZA

Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas has sought a congressional probe on the proliferation of erroneous self-learning materials for students from the Department of Education (DepEd).

Vargas has filed House Resolution No. 1292 calling on the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture chaired by Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo to step in and look into the issue.

“The DepEd is responsible for maintaining the quality of education in terms of reviewing the content and language of learning materials, including SLMs (self-learning materials),” said Vargas, vice chairman of the House Committees on Appropriations and Public Information.

“The proliferation of such erroneous learning materials undermine the quality education and welfare of Filipino students and must be investigated and addressed immediately,” he added.

He noted that for the first week of public school classes, the DepEd has received 34 screenshots of errors in modules disclosed by DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio.

Quoting San Antonio, the House leader said of the 34 reported errors, one was produced by the DepEd Central Office, 18 were from modules developed by the regional and division offices, while 15 were from undetermined sources, possibly from private schools.

Vargas cited the effort of the DepEd to officially launch its “Error Watch” on Oct. 12 to receive, collate, and validate reports of errors found in its learning materials, DepEd television episodes, and online platform DepEd commons. (Charissa L. Atienza)

comments