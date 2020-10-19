172 Manila barangays now COVID-free

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced Monday that 172 of Manila’s 896 barangays are now free of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a data provided by the Manila public information office, there are 23 barangays that are COVID-19-free in District 1; 31 in District 2; 31 in District 3; 36 in District 4; 24 in District 5; and 27 in District 6.

“Hopefully, hindi na mabawasan ‘yung zero barangay na aming free (of) COVID,” Domagoso told reporters in an interview.

Julius Leonen, head of the city’s public information office, said the local government will give recognition and incentives to the barangays that will remain COVID-free by the end of the month.

“If until October 31, COVID-free sila, eligible sila,” Leonen said.

In a recent Facebook Live, Domagoso said the local government will award P100,000 to any barangay with zero new COVID-19 infection for two months.

