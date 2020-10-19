PBA bubble: P100 to frontliners for every point made in last 2 minutes

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

CLARK FREEPORT – The PBA bubble is not only for the league’s die-hard fans, but also for the country’s brave frontliners in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through its Alagang PBA, the oldest professional league in Asia will be giving P100 to the frontliners for every point made in the last two minutes of each game in the 45th Philippine Cup.

There are 66 games in the elimination round while at least 14 games are set to be played in the playoffs which could last until mid-December.

The league also held its first-ever Virtual Three-Point Shootout charity tournament won by TNT rookie Kib Montalbo.

Montalbo, who is still nursing a plantar fasciitis injury, defeated Robbie Herndon of Alaska and John Pinto of Meralco in the finals to earn the P250,000 grand prize for his chosen charity.

The former La Salle standout bested 21 other players who joined the online tourney played through the mobile game application PBA Slam.

