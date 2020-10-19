Storm signal No. 1 raised over Isabela, Aurora

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised tropical cyclone Signal No. 1 over eastern Isabela and northern Aurora before Monday noon, as tropical depression “Pepito” could make landfall over Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In its severe weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m., Monday, PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 1 over Palanan, Dinapigue, and eastern portion of San Mariano in Isabela; and Dinalungan, Casiguran, and Dilasag in Aurora.

Based on available meteorological data, Signal No. 1 may also be raised over the eastern portion of Quirino and other areas in Isabela and Aurora in the next bulletin at 5 p.m.

“Pepito” was at 475 kilometers (km) east of Virac, Catanduanes around 10 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving fast at 30 kph westward.

PAGASA said the tropical depression will likely intensify into a tropical storm before it makes landfall.

Should it maintain its forecast track, “Pepito” will make landfall over the eastern part of Northern Luzon-Central Luzon between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, then traverse the landmass, before re-emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

After crossing the landmass of Luzon, “Pepito” may further intensify over the West Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category by Thursday, PAGASA said. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

